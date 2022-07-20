Local

‘On Patrol: Live’ to feature Beech Grove police

(Photo Provided/Beech Grove Police Department)
by: Divine Triplett
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The Beech Grove Police Department announced they’ll be participating in the new television series On Patrol: Live. It’s premiering July. 22 at 9 p.m. on REELZ.

The show will document real time everyday work of police officers for viewers in real time.

Dan Abrams is the host and executive producer of the show, with retired Tusla Police Department Sergeant Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Deputy Sherriff Curtis Wilson. All three will be featured on the show.

The show will air Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. It is produced by Half Moon Pictures.

