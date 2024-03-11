On the old Irish Hill, the Golden Ace Inn bar celebrates 90 years

Chuck McGinley, 85, one of the seven children of McGinley's Golden Ace founders, John and Ann McGinley, stands behind the bar with his nephew, Jim McGinley, on Feb. 29, 2024. (Photo by Dawn Mitchell for Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — On the Near Eastside, one enduring symbol of Irish heritage in Indianapolis is the Golden Ace Inn at 2533 E. Washington St. The bar was founded by John and Ann McGinley in 1934, just four months after Prohibition was repealed.

A chance meeting at a dance in Indianapolis paired the couple, who discovered they grew up a few minutes apart from each other in County Donegal, Ireland. They married, had eight children and built a legacy that transcends generations.

The Great Depression from 1929-1939 brought difficulty to many people and their businesses, but John believed that if pubs thrived in Ireland, they could also succeed in Indianapolis.

He and Ann, unfamiliar with American beer, watched passing beer trucks. Grandson Jim chuckled at the idea of Ann taking notes of brands John called out as they made deliveries to bars on East Washington Street.

Though John died in 1967 and Ann in 1978, their presence by way of photos, memorabilia and family who uphold their traditions fills the pub.

Once a bustling but tough enclave, Irish Hill, bordered by College Avenue, Washington Street, Southeastern Avenue, Bates Street and State Street, stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of its early inhabitants.

In the mid-1800s, waves of Irish immigrants, lured by the promise of steady work and prosperity, arrived in the U.S. Many fled the devastating potato famine that ravaged their homeland.

The community emerged as a vibrant Irish American enclave in the Midwest. Peaking at 12,225 residents in 1910, it boasted three Catholic churches — St. Patrick’s, St. John’s and Holy Cross — and exerted significant cultural, economic and political influence on Indianapolis.

The fabric of Irish Hill was woven with the threads of shared heritage with the strains of traditional Irish music, dancing and laughter echoed through its streets.

Immigrants were attracted to work on transportation projects like the Wabash and Erie Canal, the National Road and railroad lines to create a new life for themselves and help their families back home. Women found jobs in factories and as nannies, house cleaners and home care workers.

Yet, by the 1970s, the neighborhood bore the scars of progress. Rail lines carved through its heart and left remnants of industries long gone. Economic challenges and shifts in urban development also contributed to the urban decay. Suburban shopping centers lured shoppers away from the family-run operations. Vacant storefronts and a deteriorating infrastructure contributed to the neglect of the area.

But the Golden Ace Inn celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. As the Jameson Irish Whiskey and Guinness flow, the melancholy sounds of the “Mountains of Mourne” and “The Hills Of Old Tirconaill” emanate from the old Wurlitzer jukebox. On the patio, a Celtic greeting, “céad míle fáilte,” meaning “a hundred thousand welcomes,” sets the tone.

You don’t have to be Irish to appreciate Golden Ace Inn’s annual St. Patrick’s three-day weekend Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17, featuring live Irish music, dancing, beer and food.

