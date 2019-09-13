On way to work, White County sheriff finds man dead in truck

White County, Indiana, authorities investigate the morning of Sept. 13, 2019, after Jeffrey D. Glotzbach of Oxford was found dead in his crashed truck on U.S. 24 near Reynolds. (WLFI Photo)

REYNOLDS, Ind. (WLFI) — On his way to work, White County Sheriff Bill Brooks found a man dead inside a crashed truck Friday.

Sometime between midnight Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday, Jeffrey D. Glotzbach of Oxford flipped his truck on U.S. 24 just east of County Road 300 West. That’s in rural White County west of the town of Reynolds.

Deputies believe it went off the road, then the 61-year-old overcorrected and crossed the centerline. The truck then rolled and landed in a ditch.

Brooks found the truck about 7:30 a.m. Friday He said similar things happened during his 35 years with Indiana State Police, but this time it was much more personal.

“Usually what goes through your mind is you hope it’s somebody you don’t know because it’s rural,” said Brooks. “I’ve lived here my whole life. Unfortunately I did know the person.”

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused Glotzbach to crash.