Person dies in crash involving semitruck on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a crash involving a semitruck and SUV on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

At 1:22 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5200 block of Kentucky Avenue on a report of a personal injury accident involving a semitruck and SUV. That is an area near Decatur Central High School. One occupant of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi is cooperating with investigators and has been transported for a blood draw, which is standard procedure whenever there is an accident involving a serious bodily injury or death.

On social media, the Decatur Township Fire Department wrote, “”There were two patients in the SUV, the driver was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and the passenger was pronounced deceased on scene. The semi driver was not transported.”

Investigators did not immediately release any information on the identity of the person who died in the accident.

The fatality on Kentucky Avenue was the second of five on Thursday on roads in Indianapolis.

Photos below from Facebook page of Decatur Township Fire Department