One dead after crash on I-70

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One woman is dead after a car slid and rolled off of I-70 in Hancock County.

Police say 47-year-old Rebecca Daniel of Dayton, Ohio was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

25-year-old Roderick Daniel was also in the vehicle and was flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear who was driving the car when the accident occurred.

According to Indiana State Police, a crash occurred at 11:40 a.m. and ejected both occupants of the vehicle. Witnesses said the vehicle slid sideways after changing lanes at a high rate of speed and ran off the road on the right side and rolled several times.

The scene has been cleared and all lanes are open on I-70.