One dead after two-vehicle crash in Hamilton County

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton County Thursday morning.

At 4:20 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 226th Street. A 2009 Dodge Ram was westbound on 226th Street turning southbound onto U.S. 31. A 2023 Nissan Altima was heading southbound on U.S. 31 approaching 226th Street. The Dodge Ram and Nissan Altima collided. The Dodge Ram entered a ditch and was inverted.

The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Officials are still investigating the scene, and did not immediately release the identity of the drivers involved in the accident or the condition of the driver of the Dodge Ram.