One dies in Fishers crash involving motorcycle

A Fishers Police Department car is shown Feb. 13, 2020. (WISH Photo)
by: Kyla Russell
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died after being involved in a Monday afternoon crash, according to the Fishers Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m., Fishers police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road on the city’s east side.

Upon arrival, police found the drivers of a motorcycle and Jeep. Police believe the driver of the Jeep was traveling northbound on Olio Road and the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Olio Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and died.

