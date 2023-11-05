One injured after plane crash at Kokomo airport

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was injured after a plane crash at a Kokomo airport Sunday afternoon.

At 1:37 p.m. Sunday, the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a plane crash involving a golf cart at the Glenndale Airport, which is located at 3460 South 400 W. Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Russiaville Police Department, Community Howard Regional Hospital, and Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Investigators believe an experimental aircraft was coming in to land while a female onlooker was filming from a golf cart next to the runway. As the plane came down for a landing, the plane drifted and struck the golf cart, causing it to roll over and knock the female onlooker unconscious. The female was transported to an area hospital by helicopter for her injuries.

According to officials, the pilot of the aircraft is seemingly uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials ask anyone with information to contact Corporal Cherry with Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-614-3460, or submit a tip using the Howard County Sheriff’s Office mobile app and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office website.