One person dead after single-vehicle crash near Madison Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the city’s southside Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:07 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a fatal accident near the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person dead on the scene.

Investigators confirmed this was a single-vehicle, single-occupant crash. The vehicle was heading southbound, left the roadway, and struck a pole/fencing.

Officials did not immediately release any details on the identity of the driver or what caused the accident.