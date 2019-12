FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — One person has died in a morning house fire in Fowler, according to Fire Chief Bill Burton.

Crews were called to the home near Polk Avenue and 5th Street about 7:30 a.m. Friday after a man driving by saw it on fire.

Burton said the State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate. Officials are working to identify the person killed. According to Burton, the person killed was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire.

