One person is dead after a motorcycle collision

by: Tony Brunenkant
GREENWOOD, Ind.(WISH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in Greenwood, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

The crash happened near Country Line and Graham roads at approximately 10:30 a.m., where a motorcycle was traveling east. As the driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass the vehicle in front of them by crossing the center of the westbound lane, the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck that was traveling west, according to Greenwood Police.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

