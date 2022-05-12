Local

One person killed, 6 others hurt in crash on northeast side

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one is dead and six others are hurt following a multi-car crash early Thursday on the city’s northeast side.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to an accident involving at least three cars near East 42nd Street and Richelieu Road just southeast of Pendleton Pike.

The crash killed one person and that at least six others were taken to the hospital, IMPD officers at the scene tell News 8.

Police have not identified any of the victims.

Officers are still investigating and have not said what led to the fatal crash.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for additional information.

