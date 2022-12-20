Local

One person killed in crash in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department.

Just before 1 p.m., officers with Logansport Police Department were sent to the area of US 35 and 18th Street on reports of a crash involving a semi and a passenger car. That’s on the south side of Logansport.

Upon arrival, officers found a semi on its side. The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash.

Officers found the driver of a passenger car and extricated them from the car.

The person was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis and died due to their injuries.

According to police, the car was driving southbound on 18th Street and the semi was driving west bound on US 35.

“The passenger car pulled in the path of the semi. During the crash both vehicles came to rest West of the intersection in the median. The semi tipped onto its side spilling it load of corn,” a Tuesday release said.