Local

One twin from Ohio Amber Alert dies, brother rescued in Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomass, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say.

The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.

Police say the baby was identified as Ky’Air Thomass, who is the twin of Kason Thomass. Both babies were kidnapped in December 2022 however, Kason was rescued in Indianapolis.

No additional information was provided.