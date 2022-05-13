Local

OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair returns this weekend after 2-year hiatus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a two-year hiatus, the OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair returns this weekend for a 50th-anniversary celebration.

More than 15,000 people are expected at the Indianapolis Arts Center for two days packed with live music, food and drinks, and artwork from more than 150 local and national artists.

Food fanatics can grab treats at trucks from restaurants like Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Sun King Brewery, while music lovers should plan for performances by local artists such as The Cohen Rutkowski Project, DJ Rusty Redenbacher, and Rob Dixon and the 317 Band.

Dixon, an Indy-based saxophonist whose career includes projects with Tony Bennett and Ray Charles, has high praise for this year’s festival lineup.

“It’s a stellar lineup. We have a group called The Blue Side. We have a great group called The Doo!, formerly Zanna-Doo! They’re awesome. The band Living Proof. Pavel’s Global Jazz Ensemble. A great R&B soul singer, Bashir Assad, will be performing.”

The OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Indianapolis Arts Center.

Festival-goers can bring chairs and blankets, but pets, bikes, and coolers should be left at home.

Visit the OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair website for more information.