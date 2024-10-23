Founder of ‘Find Indianapolis’ helps millennials ditch dating apps for real-life connections

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It seems like everyone has tried online dating at some point, scrolling and swiping to find that perfect match. But new reports suggest that trend may be shifting.

According to research from CNN, millennials and Gen Z singles are beginning to walk away from dating apps, opting instead for more traditional ways of meeting people.

Recent studies show that app users are experiencing “swipe fatigue,” with many saying that dating apps feel more like a game than a genuine way to meet someone special. In fact, a growing number of singles say they’re ready to ditch the digital scene entirely and return to face-to-face interactions.

Enter Bo Turner, founder of Find Indianapolis. Her business is all about bringing people together the old-fashioned way—by meeting in person. Turner joined News 8’s Daybreak to talk about how her company has been shaking things up with live events that take the awkwardness out of dating.

Turner was inspired to start Find Indianapolis when she noticed the growing trend of speed dating events in other cities and wanted to bring something similar to Indy. “I’ve been seeing a lot of Instagram reels and accounts of speed dating events in other cities, and they look really fun,” Turner explained. “I couldn’t find anything like that here, so I wanted to explore and bring some in-person dating capabilities to Indianapolis.”

Turner’s events have been wildly successful, with sold-out gatherings across the city. From downtown to Carmel and beyond, singles are flocking to Find Indianapolis for a chance to meet someone in a setting that encourages real conversation and connection. Last night, Turner and a friend even hosted a speed dating event. “We mainly host speed dating events but also do some single social events for all different age ranges and in different locations of Indianapolis.”

When asked why her events resonate so much, Turner said, “People are tired of swiping. They want to make real connections, and that’s exactly what we offer—an opportunity to step away from the screen and meet face-to-face.”

She also shared that speed dating is “very efficient,” with participants enjoying multiple five-minute conversations, ensuring they meet a variety of singles in one night. Her events also incorporate matchmaking software to help singles find their best match based on deal-breakers.

Turner shared details about upcoming opportunities for those looking to find love or just meet new people, including events like a singles night for dog lovers, a pasta-making event, and more speed dating sessions in Carmel and downtown Indianapolis. One of the highly anticipated upcoming events is on Thursday, Nov. 14, at Social Cantina in Carmel, where singles aged 30 to 50 can meet.

In addition to speed dating, Turner teased a fun, unique event called “Pitch Your Single Friend,” where friends create PowerPoint presentations to pitch their single friends to an audience of eligible singles.

“It’s just going to be a really good time,” she said. “A way for us to get to know different singles and then have a social happy hour afterward.”

For more information on Bo’s business and a list of upcoming events, click here.