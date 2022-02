Local

Online job fair scheduled for Indianapolis jobseekers

A person works from home on a laptop computer in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state's positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You could find your next job online Friday.

“JobFairX” is hosting a virtual career fair.

Organizers say more than 25 employers will be there including Johnson & Johnson, Target and IBM.

They say you should upload your resume after registering for the fair.

The free fair starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

To register, click here.