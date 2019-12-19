Online job fair to help Celadon workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A job fair for people affected by the shut down of Celadon is happening Thursday.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. and it’s all online.

Six companies are participating.

Five are based in Indianapolis and one in Ferdinand, Indiana, about two and a half hours from Indianapolis.

A release says there’s opportunities for drivers, mechanics, dispatch, customer service and office support.

All who register will receive a recording of the event if they can’t participate live.

You can register here.