OnyxFest 2023 to celebrate Black playwrights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — OnyxFest, an Indianapolis theater festival celebrating the work of Black playwrights, returns this week.

The Africana Repertory Theatre of IUPUI is hosting the event with help from IndyFringe. It runs from Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 12.

This year, organizers added three new things to make the OnyxFest experience even better.

For the first time, if you and your friends want to go, you can buy group tickets and get a discount. This way, more people can join in the fun.

And if you want to see all five plays, there’s a special ticket called the OnyxFest 2023 Pass. At $65, the pass costs less than buying tickets for each play separately.

OnyxFest also wants to help kids from Indianapolis Public Schools and schools around central Indiana.

The event will use money from sponsors to give free tickets to students. This way, kids can see live theater and learn more about it. If you’re a teacher or someone who helps at a school and want free tickets for your students, get in touch with organizers at onyxfestindy@gmail.com.

General admissions tickets are $15 and can be purchased online so that no matter who you are, you can enjoy this special event celebrating Black playwrights and their stories.

OnyxFest 2023 Schedule