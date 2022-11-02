Local

OnyxFest uplifting Black theater and celebrating playwriters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black theater will hit the stage for the OnyxFest Fall 2022. The event is hosted at Indy Fringe Theater. It is touted as the first and only theater in Indy dedicated to telling the stories of Black playwriters.

OnyxFest is entering its 12th year spotlighting Black theater.

The Africana Repertory Theatre of IUPUI presents them, and six plays will be showcased from Nov. 3-6.

News 8 spoke to several playwriters, actors, and creatives who told us that OnyxFest creates a space for black storytelling and a platform to highlight local talent.

Tickets are still available.