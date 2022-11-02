Local

OnyxFest uplifting Black theater and celebrating playwriters

by: Amicia Ramsey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black theater will hit the stage for the OnyxFest Fall 2022. The event is hosted at Indy Fringe Theater. It is touted as the first and only theater in Indy dedicated to telling the stories of Black playwriters.

OnyxFest is entering its 12th year spotlighting Black theater.

The Africana Repertory Theatre of IUPUI presents them, and six plays will be showcased from Nov. 3-6.

News 8 spoke to several playwriters, actors, and creatives who told us that OnyxFest creates a space for black storytelling and a platform to highlight local talent.

Tickets are still available.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

State Fire Marshal determines fatal Evansville home explosion ‘accidental’

Indiana News /

Hoops for Troops honors veterans and their families at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Local /

16-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder after shots fired into home of Clarksville police chief

Indiana News /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ November 2, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.