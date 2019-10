INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — German heritage was celebrated Saturday during the the 11th anniversary of the Athenaeum’s GermanFest.

The event featured a bratwurst eating contest, live music on two different stages and the famous wiener dog contest. The event ended at 7 p.m.

Organizers said the event grows each year. They had expected up to 6,500 people to participate.

Profits from ticket sales benefited the Athenaeum Foundation as well as all the German heritage groups represented at the event.