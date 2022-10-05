Local

OPEC+ to debate dramatic cut in oil production; White house concerned with gas prices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Major oil producers will debate making the most significant cut in production since the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from the U.S. to pump more oil.

OPEC+, an international cartel of crude oil producers, will meet Wednesday. As of 2018, the cartel’s 23 member nations controlled about half of the world’s crude oil supply, according to Forbes.

OPEC+ is looking to cut crude oil production by more than one million daily barrels. The White House says that could cause a ‘total disaster’ ahead of the midterm election.

Analysts say the group wants to regain control of a market it believes has deviated from supply and demand fundamentals. Cutting production could significantly impact everything from the cost of gasoline at the pump to goods and services globally. For weeks, White House officials have called on its foreign counterparts in Middle Eastern countries to vote against cutting oil production.

Hoosiers have already seen a jump in gas prices due to an August explosion at the BP refinery in Toledo, Ohio, which forced the facility to close for several weeks. The company produces about 160,000 barrels of oil daily, and Hoosiers feel it at the pump.

“[It’s] not a lot compared to other refineries, but still any blip in our supply system can cause a shortage,” Scott Imus, executive director of the Indiana Food and Fuel Association, said.

Gas prices in Indiana were once again above $4 on Wednesday, with some stations in Indianapolis charging $4.29 and above.

Experts also suggest that this time of year is when some refineries go offline for maintenance, which could also keep gas prices high.

As for the outcome of Wednesday’s OPEC+ meeting, if it decides against a cut, the U.S says it will announce a buyback of up to 200 million barrels to refill its reserves. So far, the U.S. has been tapping into its emergency reserves this year to help lower oil prices.