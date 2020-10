Open since 1954, Broad Ripple Kroger to close in 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kroger in Broad Ripple will be closing in approximately 30 days.

The grocery store, located in the 6200 block of Guilford Avenue, “has not operated profitably for several years,” according to Kroger representatives.

They say they don’t expect a turnaround for the store.

The store first opened in 1954.

The company says almost 40 employees work at the location. The employees will be offered opportunities at other Kroger location.