Opening ceremony welcomes mosque to Fishers

Imam Sheikh Nasser Karimian on June 3, 2021, leads an opening ceremony for a new mosque in Fishers, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new mosque had a ceremonial opening Thursday in Hamilton County.

The Alhuda Foundation says the mosque will serve as a religious building and a community center. The developer says he sought to make the most beautiful mosque in the world.

The foundation hopes it will help promote Fishers’ diversity, strengthen bonds with people of all faiths, and build a peaceful community.

Mayor Scott Fadness said, “I can’t tell you how excited we are to have this facility here in our community and, to be honest with you, until a resident gets to come in here and see this, they truly have built an iconic facility here in the city of Fishers and something the entire community can and should be proud of.”

Construction of the mosque began in 2019, and the mosque opened May 30. Its address is 12201 Lantern Road, about a half-mile west of the interchange for I-69 and State Road 37.