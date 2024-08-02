Opening day at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Fair opened on Friday for the summer.

It’s the 167th edition of the time-honored tradition.

The fair opened with brief remarks by Gov. Eric Holcomb and fair organizers.

Miss Indiana State Fair Alexxys Stanish was making the rounds Friday morning ahead of a busy slate of judging livestock shows.

She says she grew up going to the state fair, and it’s surreal to see her official portrait on display for the crowds.

“Now, I get to see all the behind-the-scenes stuff and all of the events that a lot of people don’t really know about,” Stanish said. “I’m about to go judge some cages for the cat show. The kids decorate their cages, and I didn’t think that that was a thing until just now.”

This year, the theme for the state fair is “The Art and Nature of Fun.” It’s a perfect fit for the main sponsor Newfields. The museum is hosting “Artscape” in the Harvest Pavilion.

“We wanted to create an invitation for people,” said Jonathan Berger, vice resident of marketing and external affairs at Newfields. “Come see what we have in the art museum and on our campus. Just maybe to demystify the museum.”

The art exhibit is one of 15 new attractions in 2024. Others include duck races, interactions with baby animals, an outdoor movie theater, and more.

LeRoy Lewis, community and media engagement director at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center, says a splash pad unveiled earlier this year will be a hit among the newcomers.

“[The splash pad] is something that we’re going to believe is going to be one of our staples for the years to come, as well as our new basketball court,” Lewis said. “It’s something that we believe is going to be great for not only just the fair, but also for the community as it moves forward.”

Fairgoers can still expect many of the classics. There will be plenty of fried food, corn dogs, and milk to go around for everyone.

There are over 40 carnival rides and games in the Midway.

Set up just outside the midway, by the West Pavilion, is long-time vendor Twisted Drinks and Food.

This year, the three-time Taste of the Fair winner is serving up all kinds of flavored lemonades.

Twisted Drinks and Food Owner Tony Goodwin says he’s excited to continue his family tradition of working a stand at the fair.

“People watching — that’s the best part,” Goodwin said. “You never know who you’re going to see at the fair. Whether it was the governor just a couple of hours ago, or just the guy from down the street that you see walking everywhere.”

The state fair runs until Aug. 18.

2024 Indiana State Fair Hours

Mondays Closed

Tuesdays 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Wednesdays & Thursdays 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sundays 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.



