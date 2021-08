Local

Opera in the Park returns in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Opera in the Park is back for a fourth year in a row.

The outdoor concert will take place at Garfield Park on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

Featured vocalist Angela Brown and featured pianist Joshua Thompson came on Daybreak to preview the performance.

Opera in the Park is free but a $10 donation to support the Indianapolis Opera is suggested.

Reservations are required and can be made here.