Operation Warm gives IPS students new winter coats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, gave hundreds of Indianapolis Public School students new winter coats on Thursday.

The nonprofit distributed coats at William McKinley School 39 on the city’s southeast side.

Volunteers from FedEx partnered with Operation Warm to hand out the coats.