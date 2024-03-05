Opha May Johnson Memorial project to get new home in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A memorial to honor the first woman in the United States Marine Corps will be relocated to a new home in Howard County.

The Howard County Memorial Corporation announced the Opha May Johnson Memorial project will be moved to Howard County Veterans Memorial Park.

Johnson, born in Kokomo in 1878, is the first woman known to have enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1918.

The move follows discussions between Howard County and the City of Kokomo. Officials decided that the planned Kokomo downtown courthouse site was a potential security risk, and modifications of the building’s infrastructure would be extensive.

Jerry Paul, the president of the Howard County Memorial Corporation, is one of many who helped raise money for the project. Paul, along with the Howard County Memorial Corporation Board, has raised $100,000 in funds for the Monument’s completion.

Part of the funding included a grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County, a matching grant from CreatINg Places and IHCDA, local government donations, and individual contributions.

The monument will be located at Howard County Veterans Memorial Park at 600 S. Goyer Rd. in Kokomo. The project was slated to be completed by late summer 2024.