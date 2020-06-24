Opinions differ among parents as Marion County schools announce fall schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For months parents like Patricia O’Neal have had to become teachers as their children learn online, outside of the classroom, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard. It’s hard,” said O’Neal, who is a parent in Indianapolis.

Wednesday’s announcement from all Marion County public school districts that school will start on time in the fall doesn’t mean every student will be back in a classroom.

“They’re ready to go back,” O’Neal explained. “They’re tired of being at home.”

Roy Smith, another Indianapolis parent, said, “I think it’s great. It’s about time for them to go back to school.”

The new rules of the classroom will likely include frequent disinfecting, face coverings and social distancing.

“I don’t mind them going back to school. But, all precautions need to be made. Everything has to be made right before we go back to school,” said John Townsell, an Indianapolis parent.

Which is why the districts are working so closely with the Marion County Health Department. Even so, some parents just aren’t completely convinced it’s time for kids to go back just yet.

“I’d rather them be online,” Luwana Jones, an Indianapolis grandparent. “I do not want them going back.”

Jones said her grandchildren don’t feel comfortable going.

If your student isn’t comfortable with being back in the classroom, or just isn’t able to go back, all traditional public schools in Marion County will offer instructional options online.

