‘Oppenheimer’ 70 mm IMAX showings resume at Indiana State Museum

Cillian Murphy stars as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer." The theater at the Indiana State Museum will resume "Oppenheimer" showings in 70 mm IMAX film on Thursday, one day after officials canceled screenings due to a film and projector malfunction. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier moviegoers can once again see the hit film “Oppenheimer” in 70 mm IMAX, just as director Christopher Nolan intended.

The theater at the Indiana State Museum is scheduled to play the movie in IMAX 70 mm film on Thursday, one day after officials canceled showings because of a film and projector malfunction.

The theater’s projectionist made necessary repairs and “Oppenheimer” had a successful test showing late Wednesday night, clearing the way for moviegoers to return, officials told News 8.

The theater at the Indiana State Museum is one of only 30 locations in the world showing “Oppenheimer” in the 70 mm IMAX format. It’s the only place in Indiana where movie lovers can see the film in this format, according to theater manager Neale Johnatgen.

“Lots of other theatres that had things like this in the past, as they moved to digital, they got rid of their film projector. It’s expensive to run and maintain, but we held onto ours,” Johnatgen told News 8’s Camila Fernandez.

The film for “Oppenheimer” is 11 miles long from the first frame to the last, Johnatgen says, and it all adds up to one special experience.

“We’re about 10 times the size of 35 mm and three times the size of the standard 70 mm, so that means more detail, a brighter image, and a bigger image,” Johantgen said.

Movie fans nationwide are filling cinema seats for “Oppenheimer,” whether it’s being shown in IMAX or not.

The blockbuster biopic stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who led the Manhattan Project's Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II and is often described as the "father of the atomic bomb."

The three-hour Christopher Nolan epic also stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh.

“Oppenheimer” took in $82.5 million during its first weekend in theaters and is certified 94% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

