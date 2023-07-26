‘Oppenheimer’ 70mm IMAX showings canceled after projector malfunction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Moviegoers who plan on seeing Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” at the Indiana State Museum will have to put their plans on hold.

According to Indiana State Museum officials, The museum’s IMAX theatre had a projector malfunction that forced officials to cancel showings of “Oppenheimer” until the projector can be fixed. Officials told News 8 that a projectionist is addressing the situation and they don’t have a timeline on when the 70mm projector will be back online.

The IMAX theatre is reaching out to ticket holders to share news and updates on impacted screenings. Further updates will be shared on the theatre’s Twitter page and Facebook page.

Only 30 cinemas in the world are showing ‘Oppenheimer’ in 70mm IMAX format, with 19 of those cinemas in the United States. According to the official “Oppenheimer” website, “select IMAX theatres will be offering the IMAX Experience featuring 15 perf/70mm film projection which combines the brightest, clearest images at 10 times the resolution of standard projection formats, with powerful, laser-aligned digital sound and customized theatre geometry to create the world’s most immersive movie experience.”

The Indiana State Museum has the largest IMAX screen in the state and is the only in-state option for Indiana residents to view the film as Nolan intended.