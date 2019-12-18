Organization fills thousands of wishes for children in foster care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When you are not home for Christmas, the holidays can be really tough, especially for kids. One local organization is making sure kids in the foster care system will still be opening presents Christmas morning.

Foster Fairies is an organization ran by two Indy-area women that fulfills birthday wishes and other special needs of kids in the foster care system. But during the holidays, the two ramp up their efforts to help thousands of kids.

“This is my favorite time of the year and I’m usually just running on adrenaline,” founder Aleksandra Mrdak said.

“We want to make it as amazing as possible for them,” Gabrielle Harden, Foster Fairies Vice President, said.

Mrdak and Harden are like two Christmas elves, working nearly around the clock to make sure wishes are fulfilled.

“I’m blessed, my kids are blessed. I want to help the other kids in the city,” Harden said.

Foster Fairies, an Indy-based organization, takes over this east side warehouse each December. It’s is filled with basic essentials, toys, electronics, and other gifts all for children in the foster care system, specifically those staying with other family members in what’s call kin-ship placements.

“They are not given any money from the state to help them, so this is why we do it. We want to make sure that these kids have a really good Christmas,” Harden said.

For some that might mean a new bike or toy or maybe even clothes. Whatever it is, Foster Fairies tries to fulfill each one through donors here in Indiana and across the country.

“You get so invested in the entire process from the kids and looking at their wish lists,” Harden said.

“I’m feeling like crying one minute and I’m happy the other minute and the cry is really out of happiness. I’m happy because the kids are benefitting and I’m also happy seeing the community step up and do this together, so it’s really the best and the most emotional time for me and there are no breaks for two weeks,” Mrdak said.

So perhaps Santa has more than just elves in his workshop, but some fairies as well.

Foster Fairies still has some needs for this year and does post wishes year-round for kids in the foster care system.