Local

Organizers hope Indy youth summit, jobs program brings hope to teens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of families came out for the second Far Eastside Youth Anti-Gun Violence and Drugs Summit Friday afternoon hosted by the Pathway Resource Center.

One of the biggest draws for the summit was the graduation of 25 teens for the Training Youth for Success program, a monthlong job readiness program that teaches teens the basics they need to set a strong foundation for the future.

It’s a foundation that teens like Jamyah Gillard say will be remembered well past graduation day.

“It was amazing,” Gillard said. “I loved hearing my name get called up a lot.”

Gillard participated in the TYFS program, a monthlong stint teaching her basic skills like how to write a resume, how to interview for a job, how to deposit money — all serving to give her a much bigger vision.

“We can intern at the Statehouse! I didn’t know you could intern,” Gillard said. “I’m definitely doing that.”

There’s a stipend and promise of cash for completing the program as well as numerous awards which serve as powerful motivators.

That outlook is something Gillard said will continue even as the program ends.

“Yes,” she said. “Because we have something to lose. First is our paycheck. For me, college references, job references.”

It may seem basic, but for organizers like Leila Darden, the president of the Far Eastside Community Council, it’s simple.

“We want to make sure we are preparing our youth so that they can have a successful future,” Darden said.

That preparation means giving teens the tools and information they need so they can make better decisions and a vision for the future that can positively influence the split-second decision in the moment.

Darden said just that tool is all it takes for some.

“Sometimes yes. A lot of time, no one knows what it means to be a youth in 2021. I know I sure don’t,” Darden said. “We have to have a message more than ‘just say no’ and ‘don’t choose violence.'”

While the TYFS program is in its 18th year, this is just the second youth summit, featuring various community groups as vendors, food and raffle prizes. There was also a presentation from the city to get kids and teens thinking through real-life situations.

“It shows them an alternative,” said La Keisha Jackson, Indianapolis City-County Councilor (D) who helped organize the summit. “It shows the positive outlets, structure so they don’t have to pick up guns, they don’t ahve to pick up and use drugs.”

Don’t just take her word for it.

“It definitely makes a difference,” Gillard said.

Gillard has a message to organizers like Jackson and Darden: she’s not done taking steps for a better future.

“Definitely remember me and expect me next year,” Gillard said.

Several people and businesses donated money to help create a number of cash prizes for the graduating teens.

Jackson said if you’re tired of crime and tired of youth violence, then it’s time you support programs that support youth, either through volunteering your time or through your financial giving.