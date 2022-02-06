Local

Organizers say spots are filling up for Indy Parks summer day camps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 3,000 children participate in Indy Parks day camps each summer and spots have been filling up since registration opened last week, according to Courtney Rogers, the public information officer for Indy Parks.

There are 15 camp sites and each goes from May through July. Every camp offers different themes including the arts, nature, science and sports. There are also adaptive camps for those with disabilities.

Camp ages range from 4-18. Rogers says that there will be mask wearing, social distancing and cleaning precautions in place.

“We try to make sure that is a family atmosphere, we try to make sure that kids have fun, that they remain kids,” Shawn Coward, the Windsor Village Park manager. “Don’t rob them of their childhood, let them have fun. If they want to go out there and run and explore, let them go run and explore because that’s a part of childhood, that’s a part of growing up.”

“We’re just really excited to get the word out that registration is open,” Rogers added. “There’s a lot of different opportunities for kids at Indy Parks this summer and if you can’t afford it, look into scholarships. We really really want to make summer camp accessible for many kids as we can.”

Rogers says families can apply for scholarships based on financial need.

The scholarships can fund between 50% and 100% of summer day camp costs.