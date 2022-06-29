Local

Oriental Inn closes after 37 years of business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local Chinese restaurant made the decision Tuesday to close its doors for business indefinitely, according to the Oriental Inn Facebook page.

In November of 2021, a kitchen fire caused a temporary closure for the restaurant awaiting the approval estimation from their insurance company to start repairs and establishing a reopen date.

After almost a year long journey from the fire, talking with multiple construction companies for cost estimates, and one of the employees having health problems limiting his ability, the Oriental Inn has let the public know that its doors are permanently closing.