Osgood man dies in crash on US 421 southeast of Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Osgood man died in a Monday morning crash of his car and a dump truck on U.S. 421 in southeastern Decatur County, Indiana State Police say.

Noah Seals, 26, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze car southbound, crossed the centerline and collided with a dump truck. Patrick Stroud, 38, Vevay, was driving the 2016 Mack dump truck northbound; he suffered minor injuries that were treated at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.

State police began investigating the crash shortly after 8 a.m. Monday on U.S. 421 near County Road 600 South. That’s about 7 miles southeast of Greensburg.

The car and dump truck hit nearly head-on in the northbound lanes and left U.S. 421 before coming to rest, investigators believe.

A news release from Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the state police says toxicology results are pending, but alcohol and drugs were not suspected to be factors in the crash.