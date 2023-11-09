Outdoor experiences to embrace winter in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter is almost here, and Indiana will embrace the best of the season with fun outdoor activities.

There are several ways to make Indiana winter unforgettable by crossing off some fun experiences from your bucket list.

Martinsville Candy Kitchen candy cane demo : Experience the fascinating craft of handmade candy cane production, requiring two dedicated individuals investing approximately 2 1/2 hours to create 200 exquisite candy canes. Martinsville Candy Kitchen invites all to witness this captivating process by visiting our store during scheduled demonstration times. Stay informed about these events by checking their updates on Facebook and Instagram. Dates: Nov. 1, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023

Christmas Nights of Lights : Christmas Nights of Lights is set to return to Indianapolis for the 2023 season, offering spectators the chance to witness over 1 million lights meticulously synchronized to a blend of traditional and contemporary Christmas music. Families and friends are encouraged to get together in their vehicles and create lasting memories by enjoying the dazzling light show. Dates: Nov. 10, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023

Christmas in Shipshewana : Families can experience the festive spirit in the heart of Amish Country during the holidays. People can immerse themselves in the magical ambiance of millions of lights and decorations adorning the entire town. You can indulge in locally crafted products, delightful treats, and an enchanting holiday atmosphere. Dates vary between Nov. 5, 2023 – Dec. 10, 2023.

Festival of Trees : This event allows families to brighten their holiday season. The 10th Anniversary celebration of the annual Festival of Trees, presented by The Salvation Army, boasts over 75 intricately adorned trees representing individuals, families, and organizations from across Indiana. Eli Lilly Hall is adorned with a stunning 30-foot centerpiece tree, visible throughout most of the building. Guests can also partake in festive activities such as caroling through the holidays, a display featuring scenes from the movie "A Christmas Story," and the popular Twilight Tuesdays. For those seeking a magical night-time experience, Twilight Tuesdays offer extended hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, and Dec. 19. You can go to the Visit Indiana page for specific dates.

Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run : Annually, Pokagon State Park's refrigerated Toboggan Run, located near Angola, Indiana, attracts approximately 90,000 riders. Featuring a 30-foot tower and a series of dips and valleys, the toboggan run offers an exhilarating experience with a total vertical drop of 90 feet along a quarter-mile track. The fastest recorded speed reaches 42 mph, making it a thrilling 20-30 second ride for adventure seekers. Opening on Nov. 24, 2023, at 10 a.m., the run runs until Feb. 25, 2024.

Perfect North Slopes : Located in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Perfect North Slopes offers skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing activities, anticipating the onset of snowmaking weather (temperatures below 28˚). Stay tuned to the snow report for updates; they are excited to welcome visitors soon. Exciting changes are underway, introducing a new four-person fixed-grip chairlift (replacing the three-person Red Chair), RFID tickets and passes for enhanced direct-to-lift access, and a revamped lower deck area outside the rental shop.

Paoli Peaks : Visitors to Paoli Peaks have a lot to anticipate and plan for, such as reaching the mountain, organizing accommodations, selecting the right gear, and hitting the slopes. Paoli Peaks provides a wealth of resources to simplify the process and ensure visitors can easily transition from preparation to enjoying their time on the mountain. Pass prices go up on November 19. Arctic Blast Tubing stands out as an enjoyable destination for families. The tubing park provides an adrenaline-pumping experience suitable for individuals of all ages, including children and adults.

Ice Skating at Elevance Health Rink on Bicentennial Unity Plaza : Embark on an eagerly anticipated wintertime adventure at the Elevance Health Rink at Bicentennial Unity Plaza, set to open its doors on Nov. 19, 2023. Celebrate the season with friends and family, savoring delectable food and warming beverages amidst the enchanting ambiance of our splendid new signature holiday tree. Secure your tickets online and access the full schedule by clicking here.

Santa Claus, Indiana : Indulge in a snug retreat at Santa's Lakeside Cottages or Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph. Dive into the festive spirit with a shopping spree at the Santa Claus Christmas Store. Engage in a centuries-old tradition by roasting chestnuts on an open fire at Santa's Candy Castle. Marvel at the dazzling light illuminating the surroundings and cheer as the annual Santa Claus Christmas Parade winds through town.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt: With the festive season just around the corner, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt eagerly unveils its fresh lineup of food, entertainment, and delights for the upcoming 2023 season. In a recent announcement on Tuesday, organizers provided a sneak peek into the Market's latest additions, featuring the Spielhaus—a haven for Santa visits, meet-and-greet events, and more. Alongside the Spielhaus, the Market welcomes the Kinderecke kid's area, offering an abundance of free arts and crafts.

Anyone with more ideas on fun Indiana outdoor winter experiences can email us at WISHWeb@wishtv.com.