Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean to open Indianapolis store

A selection of items from L.L. Bean available for purchase in the winter of 2022. Indiana fans of outdoor retailer L.L. Bean will be able to buy their favorite boots and flannels in person when the Maine-based chain opens a store in Indianapolis this fall. (Provided Photo/L.L. Bean)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana fans of outdoor retailer L.L. Bean will be able to buy their favorite boots and flannels in person when the Maine-based chain opens a store in Indianapolis this fall.

The store — Indiana’s first — will be located at The Shoppes at Rivers Edge, 4050 E. 82nd St., the retailer said in a release.

L.L. Bean will begin hiring for full- and part-time positions at the Indianapolis store later in the summer. Visit llbeancareers.com to find out more.

More information about the Indianapolis store will be released closer to the opening.