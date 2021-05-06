Local

Outpouring of support following crash that killed Hamilton Heights HS student

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — Local and statewide support is coming ahead of the funeral for the Hamilton Heights teen killed in an accident while headed to the prom.

Kalen Hart’s classmates never thought this would be their friend. Compassion from strangers, not only throughout Hamilton County but across the state has helped get them through this tough week.

Hamilton Heights High School Assistant Principal Whitney Gray says minutes after finding out about the accident, community members showed up and went to work. Parents, teachers, board members, pastors, counselors and officers were there for the students.

Local restaurants immediately provided food, and have continued to do so this week.

Schools from all over the state sent their love with flowers, bouquets and food. The district also received lots of emails, texts and calls just to check in and offer their support.

Gray says the prom venue in Kokomo, the Elite Banquet Center, covered the $7,000 cost for food the district was supposed to pay.

The Hamilton Heights superintendent says teachers didn’t hesitate to share what a promising and bright future the Hart had.

Choir director Jennifer Kitzmiller said, “she believed we could always do better and was never afraid of saying so. She spurred us ever forward in her own way. She wanted us to focus our efforts on friendship and love.”

As of Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm if charges will be filed.

They said the investigation is on going and the fatal crash team is working to gather information to help bring this case to a close.