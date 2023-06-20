Outreach Inc. hosting open house for new youth homeless shelter

A group of volunteers and those helped at Outreach Inc. pose for a photo. (Provided Photo/Outreach Inc. via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local organization that works to provide a safe place for homeless youth and young adults in Indianapolis will open a new location Tuesday.

Outreach Inc. is a nonprofit in Marion County that works with youth ages 14-24 experiencing homelessness. The organization wants to provide a safe space for young people who may not have anyone who sees them, knows them, or loves them.

Last year, the organization helped more than 700 young people on their journey to stability and life transformation, according to the nonprofit’s 2022 impact report.

Outreach Inc. is offering care and support at three Indianapolis locations. The main program center is 2416 E New York Street, There is another satellite location on the south side at 1431 S Meridian St.

The new satellite center is at the Lawrence United Methodist Church, 5200 Shadeland Ave.

An open house at the new location in Lawrence is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday. During the special program, Outreach CEO Andrew Neal and Lawrence community leaders will discuss the importance of their northeast development and its positive impacts on the lives of youth facing homelessness.

Donations are accepted as well as help from volunteers. Outreach Inc. also provides internship opportunities. Supporters can schedule a tour to learn about the program, meet the youth, and explore the facilities.