Local

Over 1,400 kids waiting for mentors at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

Big Sister Stephanie and Little Sister Jahnavi take a selfie on a bike. The Big and Little have been paired together for four years. (Provided Photo/Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana needs more mentors to join their team.

January is National Mentor Month and over 1,400 kids in central Indiana have yet to be matched with a Big.

Rachel Watts, the marketing coordinator for the organization, says the program is for any family with a child who needs another supportive adult in their lives.

Jahnavi, 16, has been paired with a Big named Stephanie for almost four years. Stephanie says Jahnavi is her first Little.

“I have had mentors in my life, and one of my mentors has said, ‘You should always have a mentor and be a mentor.’ That stuck with me,” Stephanie explained. “I moved from Anderson to Indy and found my commute went down a bit, so I had a little more time and wanted to give some of that back.”

Jahnavi and Stephanie get together at least once a month.

“We’re definitely friends, but she’s also like my big sister in the way that she gives advice and the way she cheers me on,” Jahnavi said. “She generally knows more than me and I respect that a lot.”

To be a Big Brother or Big Sister, you must be at least 19 years old, pass a background check, and commit to the program for a year.

Watts says the organization needs more male mentors. Jackie Lai, the senior director of community engagement for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, agrees.

“Of the 1,400-some kids that are waiting to be matched with a Big, 80% are young boys,” Lai said.

Visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters website to learn how you can become a mentor.