Over 2,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana.

AES Indiana is reporting more than 2,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines.

“Reported outages are widespread. The high winds have impacted customers across our service territory. We were watching the weather yesterday and staffed up appropriately with additional crews. The wind advisory has been extended until 10 a.m.,” said Kelly Young.

Duke Energy is reporting more than 700 customers are in the dark.

Visit AES Indiana to report a power outage.

Visit Duke Energy to report an outage.