Local

Over 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are with out power across central Indiana as the winter storm continues to make its way.

According to AES Indiana, 3,204 customers are without power as of 10:01 p.m.

Duke Energy has reported that 202 customers are without power.

Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy to report a power outage.