‘Over and Out’: Final tour for Jeff Lynne’s ELO includes stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jeff Lynne’s ELO is set to land in downtown Indianapolis as the band embarks on its final tour, dubbed “The Over and Out Tour.”

The band will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Artist presale and access to exclusive VIP experiences will be available starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time from livenation.com and jefflynneselo.com.

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

For the last four decades, Jeff Lynne’s ELO has entertained fans around the world with epic live shows and with a style that blends rock, pop and classical. The band has had more than 40 Top 20 hits in the U.S. and U.K. with more than 50 million records sold worldwide.

Jeff Lynne was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.