Overnight apartment fire leaves 13 displaced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thirteen people are now without a place to live following an overnight apartment fire, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Just after 1 a.m., crews were called to an apartment building in the 700 North Pennsylvania Street for a fire with possible entrapment.

Once crews got on the scene, light smoke was spotted coming from the six-story structure.

Soon after, crews determined that the fire was coming from a fourth floor apartment – a mattress had caught fire.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters just before 1:30 a.m.

In all, firefighters evacuated 25 occupants from the building, 13 of whom lived on the third and fourth floors, who are now displaced.

A 61-year-old man was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for possible smoke inhalation. He was in stable condition.

IFD Victims Assistance and The Red Cross are working together to find shelter for those who have been displaced.

A monetary estimate of damage was not provided.