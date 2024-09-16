Overnight closures set for ramps at I-69, I-465 interchange
I-69 south ramp to I-465 south closing at night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation will begin nightly ramp closures at the I-69 and I-465 interchange starting Monday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
Crews will be setting beams for a new overpass.
The southbound I-69 ramp to I-465 South will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and reopened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The 82nd Street ramp to northbound I-69 also will close at the same time.
On Tuesday night, the northbound I-465 to I-69 North will be down to a single lane.
On Wednesday night, the southbound I-69 ramp to I-465 South will be open but down to a single lane.
INDOT says the work when done will help to improve traffic flow and safety.
