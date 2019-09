Scene of a fire an Indy bar on 9/11/2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at the “Hi Neighbor Tavern” on West 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

Crews were called to the bar just after 1:30 Wednesday morning and were able to get the flames under control about an hour later.

No one was hurt in the fire and no one was inside the bar at the time of the fire.

Damage has been estimated at $500,000.