Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Overnight house fire closes State Road 9 in Greenfield

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An overnight house fire in Greenfield forced police to close a stretch of State Road 9 in both directions early Monday morning.

State Road 9 was closed in both directions between US 40/Main Street and Fourth Street while the Greenfield Fire Department fought a fire in the rear of a home.

There was no one inside the house and no firefighters were injured, crews at the scene told News 8.

State Road 9 reopened just before 7 a.m. but drivers were asked to be on the lookout for emergency vehicles cleaning up the scene.

Greenfield firefighters did not say what caused the fire or describe the extent of the damage it caused.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

1 dead, 3 injured, suspect...
Indiana News /
Slim Chickens opens third location...
Local News /
Second atmospheric river in days...
Weather Stories /
Online meeting company to close,...
Indiana News /
Energizer to close Franklin plant...
News /
Jay-Z criticizes Recording Academy during...
Entertainment /
Miley Cyrus wows Grammys in...
Entertainment /
Taylor Swift announces new album...
Entertainment /