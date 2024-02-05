Overnight house fire closes State Road 9 in Greenfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An overnight house fire in Greenfield forced police to close a stretch of State Road 9 in both directions early Monday morning.

State Road 9 was closed in both directions between US 40/Main Street and Fourth Street while the Greenfield Fire Department fought a fire in the rear of a home.

There was no one inside the house and no firefighters were injured, crews at the scene told News 8.

State Road 9 reopened just before 7 a.m. but drivers were asked to be on the lookout for emergency vehicles cleaning up the scene.

Greenfield firefighters did not say what caused the fire or describe the extent of the damage it caused.