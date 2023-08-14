IMPD: East side shooting injures 1

Illuminated blue and red police lights at a crime scene in Indianapolis. IMPD says a man was shot in the groin on Indy's east side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot early Monday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1:20 a.m. Monday to a shooting near Churchman and Walker Avenues. That’s a residential area near the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue, just north of Sarah Shank Golf Course.

Police arrived and found a man shot in the groin. The man was taken to Eskenazi Health for emergency surgery.

According to IMPD, the man had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shooting, but officers at the scene did not say why he was wanted by police.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.