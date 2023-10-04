Overturned semi shuts down NB I-69 near Bargersville

A crash involving a pickup truck and an overturned semitrailer has led to lane closures and long delays on Interstate 69 near Bargersville, south of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Bargersville Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash involving a pickup truck and an overturned semitrailer has led to lane closures and long delays on Interstate 69 south of Indianapolis.

The crash happened on northbound I-69 just north of State Road 144 sometime before 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Bargersville Fire Department said on X.

The fire department says injuries were reported, but the extent of the injuries was unclear.

At 1 p.m., all northbound lanes of I-69 were closed from Travis Road to Stones Crossing Road.

Traffic is being detoured onto State Road 144, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

INDOT expects the closure to last several hours.

No other information was immediately available.